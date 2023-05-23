Alma Ruth Barber Hegwood

Alma Ruth Barber Hegwood, born May 10, 1937 to parents Jack and Bessie (Hawkins) Barber passed away peacefully in her sleep May 21,2023. She is now rejoicing in Heaven with her parents and all the family she loved so dearly. She loved music and dancing, so if there was music playing her feet were moving. Alma was a water lover, and she enjoyed fishing on the lake any time she had the chance. Alma, while a long-term Anderson County, Tennessee resident, lived several years in Gainseville, Florida. She was a spit-fire who loved family gatherings and parties. 

As well as her parents, Alma is preceded in death by her siblings and in-laws:

Ruby (Dana) Wilson

Pauline “Lizzie” Harmon

Lonas Barber,

JB Barber

Kathleen (Vernon) Daugherty

Curtis Lee Barber

Faye Barber

Helen (DC) Sharp

Patricia Searle

Tommy Barber

Johnny Harmon

Nancy Braden

Frank Braden

She is survived by:

Special nephew Wayne (Bozie) Barber

Sister Bessie Braden

Brother-in law Francis Braden

Sisters-in law : Barbara Barber, Margaret Barber, Cindy Barber, and Irene Harmon

And a TON of Nieces, Nephews, Greats, Great-Greats, and Great-Great-Great Nieces and Nephews

VISITATION: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top with the funeral service to follow.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 11:00 AM at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

