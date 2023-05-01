ACSO advises people of (another) phone scam

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office took to social media recently to advise people to be on the lookout for another phone scam.

In this one, a man has called identifying himself as a lieutenant with the ACSO, asking to speak with specific individuals regarding legal matters and asking them to return the call at his non-emergency number.

The ACSO reminds everyone that neither they, nor any other law enforcement agency, will ever call you on the telephone in regards to any legal matters or matters dealing with the payment of fines, and ask that if you receive one of these calls, to immediately hang up. As always, never give any personal or financial information to anyone over the telephone.

If you have any questions, the Sheriff’s Office asks that you call to speak to a deputy at their actual non-emergency number, 865-457-2414, and choose extension 9.

