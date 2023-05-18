AC Solid Waste Advisory Board to meet

(Submitted, Anderson County Mayor’s Office) Members of the Anderson County Solid Waste Advisory Board will meet next week.

The advisory board will meet at 4 p.m. May 25, in Room 118A. The meeting’s purpose is to discuss and approve the annual progress report for 2022. The public is invited to attend.

The annual solid waste progress report is a document required each year by the state’s Solid Waste Management Act of 1991. The report includes such data as: collection, recycling, transportation, disposal, public costs, and any other information the board deems relevant to solid waste management and planning.