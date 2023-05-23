AAA: Gas prices dip slightly heading into holiday weekend

(Information from AAA) Gas prices are trending slightly lower as over 751,000 Tennesseans are forecast to take a road trip over the Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.12 which is 21 cents less expensive than one month ago and $1.17 less than one year ago.

“Tennesseans planning a holiday road trip this weekend will spend a dollar per gallon less at the pump than they did last Memorial Day, ” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It’s likely that gas prices across the state will continue to fluctuate this week, however, it looks like most of the expected changes should be favorable for drivers. The even better news is that it is highly unlikely prices will come anywhere near last year’s state average of $4.27 per gallon for the holiday weekend.

Quick Facts

33% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.88 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.50 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 6th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Today’s national average of $3.54 is 13 cents less than a month ago and $1.05 less than a year ago.

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($3.15), Johnson City ($3.15), Nashville ($3.15)

Least expensive metro markets – Clarksville ($3.00), Chattanooga ($3.03), Cleveland ($3.09)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.125 $3.123 $3.158 $3.334 $4.292 Chattanooga $3.034 $3.045 $3.109 $3.242 $4.264 Knoxville $3.150 $3.148 $3.169 $3.307 $4.249 Memphis $3.159 $3.152 $3.164 $3.303 $4.319 Nashville $3.156 $3.158 $3.231 $3.423 $4.316