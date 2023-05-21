(Front Row L to R) State Librarian and Archivist Jamie Ritter, Garrett Crowell, Sarah Beth Phillips, Mindy Barrett, Donna Conatser, Tania Rich, Kathy Collins, Mitzi Willis, Lis Ann Greiner, Judy Luster, Vanessa Cain, Gracie Armstrong, Secretary of State Tre Harget (Back Row L to R) Lon Maxwell, Matthew Krist, Deena Smith, Peyton Eastman, Nakienya Ledford, Carolina Conner, Nancy Turner, Logan Birdsong, John Blankenship—Photo submitted

21 library directors graduate from Public Library Management Institute

(Submitted) The Tennessee State Library & Archives and Secretary of State Tre Hargett proudly recognized 21 local library directors for graduating from the Public Library Management Institute. 

Participants earned a Public Library Management Certification through the three-year Public Library Management Institute sponsored by the Tennessee Library & Archives. 

“The Public Library Management Institute is an excellent opportunity for library professionals to continue learning new skills,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Congratulations to this year’s graduates.”

The 2023 program graduates include:

  • Gracie Armstrong – Stewart County Public Library, Stewart County
  • Mindy Barrett – Myrtle Glanton Lord Library, Rutherford County
  • Logan Birdsong – Caryville Public Library, Campbell County
  • John Blankenship – Humboldt Public Library, Gibson County
  • Vanessa Cain – McIver’s Grant Public Library, Dyer County
  • Kathy Collins – WG Rhea Public Library, Henry County
  • Donna Conatser – Fentress County Public Library, Fentress County
  • Carolina Conner – Obion County Public Library, Obion County
  • Garrett Crowell – Linebaugh Library, Rutherford County
  • Peyton Eastman – EG Fisher Public Library, McMinn County
  • Nan Garrett – Lobelville Public Library, Perry County
  • Lis Ann Greiner – Shelbyville-Bedford County Public Library, Bedford County
  • Matthew Krist – Baxter Branch Library, Putnam County
  • Nakienya Ledford – Tellico Plains Public Library, Monroe County
  • Judy Luster – Meigs-Decatur Public Library, Meigs County
  • Lon Maxwell – Bethesda Public Library, Williamson County
  • Sarah Beth Phillips – White Pine Public Library, Jefferson County
  • Tania Rich – Sweetwater Public Library, Monroe County
  • Deena Smith – Sharon Public Library, Weakly County
  • Nancy Turner – Sullivan County Public Library, Sullivan County
  • Mitzi Willis – Newbern City Library, Dyer County

The Public Library Management Institute provides professionals who have moved into library director roles as a second or third career with library management skills training. Participants attend three five-day workshops and receive continuing management, leadership and partnership skills education

“The Library & Archives is committed to assisting library directors in developing their skills so they can be a greater resource in their community,” said Assistant State Librarian Maria Sochor

Each participant presented a capstone project on a professional topic of their choice to a panel of colleagues and Library & Archives staff to graduate. The Public Library Management Institute is an extension of the Tennessee Regional Library System’s comprehensive training program.

To learn more about the Tennessee State Library & Archives professional development and assistance for public libraries, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/planning-development

