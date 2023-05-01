1st Annual Rocky Top Cleanup Day coming May 20

(Information from the Volunteer Times) Join Rocky Top Mayor Kerry Templin and City Council members for the 1st Annual Rocky Top Cleanup Day on May 20th.

The day will start at Rocky Top Community Center at 8 am where officials will go over safety tips, determine participants’ designated cleanup areas, and hand out individual assignments.

Volunteers will leave the community center at 9 am, complete their cleanup activities and meet back at the Community Center at 1 pm for lunch. Water will be provided while cleanup crews are out in the field.

Organizers ask that attendees please come prepared and dressed appropriately with close toed shoes. They also ask that you please bring a large push broom if you have one.

All other cleaning supplies (grabbers, gloves, bags, etc. will be provided)

They ask that everyone RSVP through the event’s Facebook page by May 15th.

Mayor Templin says, “Thank you in advance for participating in this opportunity to cleanup our beautiful town.”