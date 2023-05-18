18th annual Spring Antique Festival set for this weekend

The 18th annual Spring Antique Festival returns to Historic Downtown Clinton this weekend with two full days of fun, food, neighbors and antiques.

The event begins Friday, May 5th with hours from noon to 8 pm, and continues the following day, Saturday, May 6th, from 9 am to 5 pm, with antique vendors and artisans lining Clinton’s beautiful downtown area.

As always, there will also be food trucks, live entertainment, classic cars, and more. The shops in the Historic Downtown Clinton area will be open throughout the event for more unique shopping opportunities in addition to the dozens of vendors and artisans who will be lining the streets.

For more information, follow this link to the Historic Downtown Clinton organization’s website, or

this link to the event Facebook page.