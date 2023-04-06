Yet another phone scam making the rounds

Several citizens have notified the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office that another phone scam is making the rounds. The ACSO says that several residents have called and alerted them that someone has been calling and claiming to be from the ACSO’s Civil Process Unit.

During the conversation, the caller tells the recipient that there is a warrant for their arrest for failing to appear for federal jury duty. The would-be scammer then asks the call’s recipient to send them money over the phone in order to avoid arrest.

As we always remind you, law enforcement officers do not make these types of phone calls and will never solicit money over the phone to make a charge “go away.”

If you receive one of these calls, hang up immediately and never give out any personal or banking information to someone who calls you.

The ACSO says that if you have any questions, you can call to speak to a deputy at 865)-457-2414, extension 9.