Yet another phone scam making the rounds

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 703 Views

Several citizens have notified the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office that another phone scam is making the rounds. The ACSO says that several residents have called and alerted them that someone has been calling and claiming to be from the ACSO’s Civil Process Unit.

During the conversation, the caller tells the recipient that there is a warrant for their arrest for failing to appear for federal jury duty. The would-be scammer then asks the call’s recipient to send them money over the phone in order to avoid arrest.

As we always remind you, law enforcement officers do not make these types of phone calls and will never solicit money over the phone to make a charge “go away.”

If you receive one of these calls, hang up immediately and never give out any personal or banking information to someone who calls you.

The ACSO says that if you have any questions, you can call to speak to a deputy at 865)-457-2414, extension 9.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

ORHS senior places first, qualifies for International Science and Engineering Fair

(Oak Ridge Schools press release) Roxanne Farahi, a senior at Oak Ridge High School (ORHS), …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.