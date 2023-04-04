Winona “Ann” Cooper Lenoir passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Friday, March 31, 2023, at the age of 93. She was born on September 8, 1929, in Perryton, TX to the late Gol and Elizabeth Giles Cooper. She was the oldest of 3 children.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband Richard H. Lenoir and her brother Hunter Giles (Bud) Cooper.

Ann is survived by daughters Elizabeth Leuthold (Duane) and Sherrie Hamby. Grandchildren Ashley Cox (Glenn), Adam Hamby (Elizabeth), Riley Leuthold (Jessica), and Alex Leuthold (Samantha). Great Grandchildren Lillian Belle and Tate Hamby, Peyton and Avery Cox. She is also survived by her sister Nancy McKinney, brother-in-law Rev. Henry Lenoir (Betty), sisters-in-law Evelyn Marie Chandler and Louise Childress. Ann is also survived by special family Phyllis Blair, Linda Hall, Hope Leab, Susan Schite, Ron and Ruth Ingram.

Ann came to Norris in her early teens. Since housing was not available in town, her family lived in a cabin at the Norris Dam State Park. She worked at the Norris Drug Store, the Tea Room at the state park, and at the restaurant in the Norris Community Building. Ann was a charter member of the Norris United Methodist Church where she had been very active in many roles including the choir. She sang with the Norris Choral Society. She was actively involved in the schools with her children and grandchildren. She supported her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sports activities. She was an excellent homemaker who enjoyed sewing, crafting, and gardening.

Services will be Tuesday, April 4, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Visitation is from 12-2 pm with services immediately following. Burial will be 3:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Cemetery on Oliver Springs Highway. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Norris Elementary School Campus Beautification Fund (P.O. Box 949, Norris, 37828) or Norris Animal Shelter (P.O. Box 1090, Norris, 37828). Holley Gamble funeral home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com