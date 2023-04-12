Wildfire contained in Heiskell

Members of the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department and several other agencies fought a wildfire Tuesday night in Heiskell.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that crews were fighting the fire and urged motorists to avoid the area around Judson Road and Hinds Creek Road.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry says that the fire burned around 40 acres and was said to be 100% contained as of around 12:30 am.

Several smaller fires have been reported around the area over the past few days, with two separate fires in Union County that burned two acres on Tuesday and eight acres on Monday, as well as a 5-acre fire in Campbell County’s Elk Valley area, and a 20-acre blaze in southern Morgan County was contained on Monday as well.

Remember that burn permits are required for any outdoor burning through May 15th. For more information or to obtain a permit, visit www.burnsafetn.org.