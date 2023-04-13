Volunteers collect over 17,000 pounds of trash during most recent Norris Lake Cleanup

(Submitted, Norris Lake Project Team) On March 25, the Norris Lake Project Group conducted a successful lake cleanup, with the help of over 159 dedicated volunteers. The event, which lasted for several hours, saw a total of 660 hours donated by volunteers, who worked tirelessly to collect 17,760 pounds of trash from three different sites: Anderson County Park, Powell Valley Marina, and Beach Island Marina.

“We are thrilled with the success of our latest lake cleanup,” said Stephanie Wells, Director of the Anderson County Tourism Council and a founding member of the Norris Lake Project. “It is heartwarming to see so many members of the community come together to make a positive impact on our environment. We are grateful for the dedication and hard work of our volunteers, and we could not have achieved such impressive results without their help, many of whom participated with their co-workers, fellow students or fellow homeowner association members.”

The event was a huge success, with volunteers collecting a staggering amount of trash, including plastic bottles, aluminum cans, Styrofoam, and other debris that had accumulated on the shorelines of the lake over time. The cleanup not only helped to improve the appearance of the lake, but also had a positive impact on the local wildlife and ecosystem.

Volunteers pose for a photo at Anderson County Park (Submitted)

The Norris Lake Project would like to thank all the volunteers and partners who participated in the event and helped to make it a success. The Tennessee Valley Authority partners with the Norris Lake Project by providing supplies and resources to help with the cleanups. Beach Island Marina, Powell Valley Marina, Sequoyah Marina, Anderson County Park, Anderson County Solid Waste Department and the Campbell County Litter Grant Program also assisted with this cleanup by providing boats, equipment and manpower.

The organization has been conducting bi-annual Norris Lake Cleanups in all five counties that contain Norris Lake since 2009 and plans to continue working towards preserving the beauty and sustainability of Norris Lake, and hopes to inspire others to do the same.

The Norris Lake Project Team is a 501c3 Charitable Organization organized to preserve the natural beauty and conserve the natural resources of the Norris Lake Watershed area for the benefit of the residents and visitors to the area while assisting the local governments combat the deterioration of natural resources in the surrounding communities.. The Norris Lake Project Team includes Anderson County Tourism Council, Anderson County Littler Grant Program, Big Ridge State Park, Campbell County Litter Grant Program, Claiborne County Mayor’s Office, Keep Union County Beautiful, Norris Dam State Park, Norris Lake Marina Association, Tennessee Valley Authority, and Union County Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on the Norris Lake Project and their environmental initiatives, please visit their website at www.norrislakeproject.com.

The next Norris Lake Cleanup will be on May 6th, from 9 am to 1 pm at Flat Hollow Marina.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE CLEANUP.

Volunteers will be cleaning up the lakeshore near the launch point and on nearby islands. Boat transportation will be provided but if you a have boat, you are welcome to bring it. You are also encouraged to bring a life jacket if you have one.

Bags will be provided by the Tennessee Valley Authority at all of the locations. Participants are encouraged to bring gloves and wear tennis shoes, boots or other shoes with tread. The lake banks will be muddy so please wear appropriate footwear. Each participant will receive a free T-shirt.

For more information, email info@norrislakeproject.com or call 865-659-2829.