Virginia Oxford Black, age 88, of Kingston

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 18 Views

Virginia Oxford Black, age 88, of Kingston passed away from her earthly home peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, April 22, 2023. She was a loving “Momma” and a proud “Nana” and a faithful Christian. Virginia was born December 4, 1934, in Lambert, Arkansas and the daughter of Raymond and Virgie Oxford. She was a member of Chapman Grove Baptist Church since moving from her home of 23 years in Rockwood. During her years in Rockwood, she was a faithful member of the Eureka Baptist Church where she lovingly served helping in the nursery and in the kitchen. Virginia made many cherished friends and extended family members as a member of each congregation.

She retired from Plant Maintenance Service Corporation after 23 years of service. She was known to have the best attendance record of any employee and she was also known to never grumble or complain. The owners and friends recognize that she was an example as to the meaning of dependability and her willingness to work.

Virginia was an amazing mother who raised and provided solely for three children. She purchased several homes over the years. She was known for her well-manicured yard, beautiful flowers and her black plastic vegetable garden beds.

Preceded in death by son David Kevin Black, Brother Ray Oxford, Sister Mary Francis (Robert) Floyd brother-in-law Austin Nail.

She is survived by her oldest son, Chris Black and wife, Judy of Huntsville, AL; and daughter Kelly (Black) husband Greg Ratliff of Kingston.

Grandchildren, Charlie (Stephanie) Medlin, Jacob Black, Michael Black, Megan (Chad) Drewery, Katelyn (Dave) Jimpkoski, and Madison Gibson.

Great grandchildren, Logan Currier Turner and Samuel Drewery, Kaileigh Medlin, Mya Black, Tristan Cordell and Jayden Medlin.

Surviving siblings, Vernell Harrelson of Mt. View, AK., and Bonnie Nail of Biscoe, AK

Sister-in-law; Marcene Oxford of Oklahoma City, OK

She had a host of nieces and nephews.

Special friends Marie McCuistion, Carol Ratliff Randy Gibson, Melissa Wormsley, Karen and Bill Wilson, Ruth Hall, Tammy Lindsey

The family will receive friends 1:30 – 2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Chapman Grove Baptist Church.

Graveside service will follow the visitation at 2:00 pm, in Chapman Grove Cemetery with Rev, Mason Goodman officiating.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Betty Jean Clayborne Herrell, age 72, of Kingston

Betty Jean Clayborne Herrell, age 72, of Kingston passed away Monday, April 18, 2023 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.