Victims in Wednesday house fire identified

Thursday, the TBI identified the victims in a Wednesday night house fire in Rocky Top and said that their investigation is “active and ongoing” into its cause.

62-year-old Timmy Joe Morris and 11-year-old Isaac Shrader were found inside the home on Ponderosa Lane in Rocky Top. Isaac was a 5th-grade student at Clinton Elementary School. Officials there sent a letter home with students on Thursday alerting parents to the tragedy and earlier today, opened up the school library to any students who needed counseling or other support even though today was a scheduled day off for students and staff in observance of Good Friday.

The TBI says that special agents are working alongside the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the fire.

In a social media post from the Clinton City Schools Thursday night, officials wrote, “There are no words to ease the pain of situation such as this. Please join us in keeping this family in your thoughts and prayers.”

