Veterans Appreciation Breakfast is Saturday

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Nuclear Care Partners.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, April 8that the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 am and there will be a brief program at 9 honoring veterans.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

May 13, 2023 is sponsored by the Anderson County American Legion Post #172 and American Legion Riders Post #172; June 10, 2023 is sponsored by Ray Varner Ford; July 8, 2023 is open; August 12, 2023 is sponsored by Travis McCarter; September 9, 2023 is sponsored by Alexander Guest House.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.