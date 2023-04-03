Veterans Appreciation Breakfast is Saturday

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 18 Views

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Nuclear Care Partners.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, April 8that the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton.  The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 am and there will be a brief program at 9 honoring veterans.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

May 13, 2023 is sponsored by the Anderson County American Legion Post #172 and American Legion Riders Post #172; June 10, 2023 is sponsored by Ray Varner Ford; July 8, 2023 is open; August 12, 2023 is sponsored by Travis McCarter; September 9, 2023 is sponsored by Alexander Guest House.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

ASAP again part of National DEA Drug Take Back Day

(ASAP of Anderson) ASAP of Anderson is partnering with organizations across Oak Ridge are participating …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.