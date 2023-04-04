Update: Victim identified in wind-related death

Jim Harris

We have new information about the accident in Rockwood Saturday that left one person dead.

The National Weather Service said Saturday that high winds tore the roof off of a dugout at the Brillo Miller Sports Complex during opening ceremonies for the spring baseball season and struck two people. In its initial report Saturday, the Weather Service indicated that the victims were an adult female and a child, but Rockwood Police have since said that they were in fact, a woman and her adult son.

Officials say that 60-year-old Pamela Simpson died after begin taken to an area hospital, while her son, identified only as a 33-year-old man, was treated and released from an area hospital.

Rockwood Police have called the incident a “tragic accident.”

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

