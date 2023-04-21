Unemployment down slightly after five months at 3.5%

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

(TDLWD) New data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) showed the statewide preliminary unemployment rate for March decreased to 3.4% after the statistic has held steady at 3.5% for the last five months.
The decrease put the seasonally adjusted rate for March just 0.2 of a percentage point away from Tennessee’s all-time low jobless number of 3.2%.
In a year-to-year comparison, the statewide unemployment rate increased slightly from 3.3% to 3.4%.
Employers across the state continue to add workers to their payrolls. They created 1,700 new nonfarm jobs between February and March. The largest increase occurred in the leisure and hospitality sector. The manufacturing sector and the education and health services sector had the next largest month-to-month increases.
Tennessee also experienced an increase in nonfarm employment over the last year. Employers added 96,900 jobs across the state. The leisure and hospitality sector, the education and health services, and then the government sector accounted for the biggest gains in employment.

TDLWD has prepared a complete analysis of the state’s March 2023 unemployment data which is available here.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also decreased in March. It dropped 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.5%. When compared to the March 2022 rate, the current figure decreased by 0.1 of a percentage point.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

AC Commission to hold special called meeting

The Chairman and County Clerk have announced that the Anderson County Board of Commissioners will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.