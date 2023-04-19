TWRA: Kingston man’s catch breaks state record

TWRA says that a Kingston man has broken the state record for largest paddlefish ever caught.

Tennessee angler Henry Dyer of Kingston with the new STATE RECORD paddlefish from Cherokee Lake! 149 lbs., 79 5/8” length, 44 3/8” girth (TWRA Twitter)

The agency says that Henry Dyer caught a paddlefish at Cherokee Lake weighing 149 pounds and breaking the Tennessee record. The fish was also measured 79 5/8 inches long and 44 3/8 inches around.