Tennessee angler Henry Dyer of Kingston with the new STATE RECORD paddlefish from Cherokee Lake! 149 lbs., 79 5/8” length, 44 3/8” girth (TWRA Twitter)

TWRA: Kingston man’s catch breaks state record

Jim Harris

TWRA says that a Kingston man has broken the state record for largest paddlefish ever caught.

The agency says that Henry Dyer caught a paddlefish at Cherokee Lake weighing 149 pounds and breaking the Tennessee record. The fish was also measured 79 5/8 inches long and 44 3/8 inches around.

