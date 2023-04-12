TWRA investigating Saturday ATV crash

The TWRA is investigating an ATV accident that injured two people Saturday on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

The crash was reported shortly before 7 pm Saturday on Tackett Creek Road and investigators say that the Polaris RZR side-by-side was being driven by 20-year-old Hayden Morgan of Oak Ridge when he lost control and crashed. The ATV flipped several times, ejecting both Morgan and his passenger, 21-year-old Zachary Smith of Powell.

Other members of the group they had been riding with rendered first aid to Morgan and Smith while waiting on crews from the Campbell County EMS and Sheriff’s Office, who were first on the scene. Morgan refused treatment at the scene, and Smith was admitted to UT Medical Center but was released Sunday after being treated for his injuries.

Officials say that speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.