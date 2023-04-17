Tractor-trailer hit by train Saturday

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a a tractor-trailer was struck by a freight train early Saturday morning in Roane County.

The THP says that the crash was reported at around 7:15 at a railroad crossing in the 1600 block of Harriman Highway. A westbound Norfolk Southern freight train hit the trailer of the semi, which was parked on the track, according to the THP report. The truck’s driver, identified as 41-year-old Jagit Singh of Pennsylvania, was in the sleeper cab of the truck when it was hit but escaped injury.

The truck had been hauling pallets of salsa, according to authorities. The crash blocked the entrance to a nearby tire shop, according to the THP report, which also states that Singh was cited for parking on the train tracks.