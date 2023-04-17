Tractor-trailer hit by train Saturday

Jim Harris 16 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a a tractor-trailer was struck by a freight train early Saturday morning in Roane County.

The THP says that the crash was reported at around 7:15 at a railroad crossing in the 1600 block of Harriman Highway. A westbound Norfolk Southern freight train hit the trailer of the semi, which was parked on the track, according to the THP report. The truck’s driver, identified as 41-year-old Jagit Singh of Pennsylvania, was in the sleeper cab of the truck when it was hit but escaped injury.

The truck had been hauling pallets of salsa, according to authorities. The crash blocked the entrance to a nearby tire shop, according to the THP report, which also states that Singh was cited for parking on the train tracks.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Reminder: Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

ASAP of Anderson is participating in the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day. There are …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.