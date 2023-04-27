THP releases information about deadly Roane crash

Jim Harris

A student at Roane County High School, often called “Kingston High School,” died Tuesday night following a car accident.

School officials say “several” students were involved, identifying the student who perished as 15-year-old Blazer Beaumia.

According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old boy had been driving east on Swan Pond Circle near Lake Shore Drive shortly after 9:15 pm Tuesday when he swerved to avoid crashing into another vehicle headed in the opposite direction. His Volkswagen Jetta then went off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree on the passenger side where Beaumia had been sitting.

According to the report, it then spun out and stopped in the eastbound lane. Troopers noted in their report that the other vehicle continued driving west and did not make contact with the Jetta.

In its report, THP said only that a 15-year-old male died due to the crash. Names of juveniles are often left off accident reports, but recent changes in state law now prevent officials from releasing much, if any, information about any crash victims.

The report indicates that two 16-year-old boys were also in the car and they were injured. The driver was unhurt. Of the four occupants of the Jetta, only Beaumia had not been wearing his seat belt, according to the report.

No charges are expected to be filed in connection with Tuesday’s accident.

Counselors will be on hand throughout this week and in the days ahead to support our students and staff, RCHS officials said in a press release. 

