This week (Apr. 17-21) is National Work Zone Awareness Week

(TDOT press release) The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is joining states across the nation to ask motorists to Work with Us – move over and slow down for highway workers. TDOT will spread that message statewide during National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 17-21) to improve safety in Tennessee’s interstate and highway construction and maintenance work zones.

“Last fall I had one of my hardest days when I got the call that a member of our TDOT family – a dedicated bridge inspector – was hit and killed while serving our citizens,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “So this is very personal for me and the infrastructure community. Hundreds of our employees and contractors are working on our highways across the state each day. We ask drivers to pay attention to signs, observe the hands-free law, reduce their speed, and move over when workers are present.”

The spring and summer months provide perfect weather for highway work. Work zones include everything from major interstate widening projects to pothole patching and mowing. Motorists will encounter work zones across the state. Last year in Tennessee, 23 people died in work zone crashes.

TDOT launched the Work with Us – Move Over, Slow Down safety campaign six years ago to help bring awareness to the importance of safety in work zones.

TDOT’s overhead Dynamic Message Signs will display work zone safety messages on interstates in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville. Prominent buildings and bridges will be lit in orange, and “Work with Us – Move Over, Slow Down” signs are posted at work zones across the state, displaying this message at various locations statewide.

This Wednesday, April 19th, is “wear orange day”. Please show your support for National Work Zone Awareness by wearing orange. Throughout this week, follow @myTDOT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as we will be posting photos, infographics, and videos to broaden awareness of the importance of driving safely and undistracted, especially through work zones.

In 2022, there were 3,855 crashes in work zones on Tennessee roads. Do your part to keep yourself and TDOT road workers safe – set your GPS in advance and Know BEFORE You Go, secure your phone in a hands-free device, and Work With Us by moving over and slowing down when you see vehicles with flashing lights.