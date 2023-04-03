Teresa Carroll passed away unexpectedly the morning of March 31st 2023 and we aren’t sure how her family and friends will go on without her. Born March, 13th 1964 she was a native to the area and always called Clinton, Tennessee her home. So many knew Teresa as the heart of Southern Fitness, she embodied selflessness and strength and was an encouragement to everyone who stepped through the doors. All who knew her, are grieving the loss of Teresa’s beautiful life and she will be remembered with every hour of every day. Teresa is preceded in death by, father Danny Palmer and son Jeffery Carroll. And father-in-law John C. Smith.

She is survived by loving husband of 24 years, John Smith; mother, Barbara Palmer; mother-in-law Virginia A. Smith; siblings, Lisa Hale (Houston), Jason Palmer, Melinda Wright (Pete), Nieces and nephews, Bradley Hawk, Kaylie Anderson (Jason), Adaline Wright, Donna Hampton (Doug), Laura Cox (Steve); beloved cats Fuzzy and Blacky. A host of other family and friends. The outpouring of love and support we have already received is a testament to her character and influence to all that knew her. Words cannot express the gratitude for the love of all our friends and family during this difficult time.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 6th, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Friday, April 7th, 2023 at 10:00 AM for Teresa’s burial. www.holleygamble.com