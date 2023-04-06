Tennessee debuts Historic Cemetery Register and Statewide Cemetery Map

(THC press release) The Tennessee Historic Cemetery Preservation Program has created a map in ArcGIS format of the state’s historic cemeteries available to the public. The Tennessee Historical Commission defines historic cemeteries as those 50 years old or older. Identifying locations of the state’s numerous cemeteries is an on-going project and the map is subject to change as more information is available.

View the Tennessee Statewide Cemetery Map here!

The Tennessee Historical Commission does not post GPS coordinates on the map due to privacy concerns.

For details about a particular cemetery, contact Historic Cemetery Preservation Specialist, Graham Perry. THC does not keep detailed information about individual burials in most cases.

The Tennessee Historical Commission does not compile data regarding prehistoric Native American cemeteries. This information is kept by the Tennessee Division of Archaeology.

The Tennessee Historic Cemetery Register documents historic cemeteries for the purpose of preservation efforts. The Register is an honorary designation and research tool. To have cemetery evaluated by the THC staff for the addition to the Tennessee Historic Cemetery Register, please fill out the Historic Cemetery Application.

  • Criteria for the application can be found here.
  • Frequently Asked Questions can be found here.

All Tennessee Historic Cemetery Register inquiries should be emailed to graham.perry@tn.gov.

