TDOT: Watch for road work Sunday on I-75

TDOT is advising drivers in Campbell County to be alert for possible lane restrictions on I-75 on Sunday

TDOT crews will be working on the southbound side of I-75 between mile markers 141 and 134 on Sunday, April 16th, performing routine roadway maintenance activities, and the agency says that all motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 6 am and 3 pm.

As always, motorists should remain alert for workers, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in construction zones.