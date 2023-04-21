TDOT: Watch for lane closures Saturday morning on I-75 North

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North between Mile Markers 134 and 141: On Saturday, April 22, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
