TDLWD: 94 of 95 counties see unemployment rates dip in March

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

(TDLWD) The Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) released new data that showed unemployment rates improved in nearly every county across Tennessee in March 2023.
Ninety-four of Tennessee’s 95 counties experienced a decrease in unemployment during March. Only one county saw an uptick in its jobless number and that was Meigs County, where the rate increased by 0.7 of a percentage point to 5.6%.
Unemployment is less than 5% in 91 counties across Tennessee, while it is 5% or greater, but less than 10%, in the remaining four counties.
Moore and Williamson counties reported the lowest unemployment for the month, with both having a rate of 2.3%. That number is 0.2 of a percentage point lower for Moore County and 0.3 of a percentage point lower for Williamson County when compared to the previous month.
Cheatham and Rutherford counties had the next lowest rate at 2.4%. The rates for both counties dropped by 0.3 of a percentage point between February and March.

Meigs County’s rate of 5.6% was the highest in the state for the month.
Bledsoe County had the second-highest jobless number at 5.3%, which was a 0.6 of a percentage point drop from its February rate of 5.9%.

Locally, Anderson County’s unemployment rate dropped by two-tenths of a point from February, falling from 3.3 to 3.1% in March.

Campbell and Morgan County’s each saw significant decreases in their unemployment rates, as each fell from 4.8% in February to 3.9% last month—a nine-tenths of a point decline.

Knox County’s unemployment fell from 2.9 to 2.6% last month, a three-tenths of a point drop.

Roane County’s rate came in at 3.4% in March, a four-tenth of a point decline from February’s 3.8.

Union County also saw a significant decrease in unemployment last month, falling eight-tenths of a point from 4.1 to 3.3%.
Statewide, seasonally adjusted unemployment dropped slightly in March. After five consecutive months at 3.5%, the rate dipped 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.4%.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted rate for March also decreased by 0.1 of a percentage point from 3.6% to 3.5%.
A complete analysis of the March 2023 Tennessee county unemployment data isavailable here.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TN AG announces latest tobacco settlement payment

(TN AG press release) Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced today that Tennessee has received a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.