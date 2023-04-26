TDEC announces over $232M in grants for water projects

(TDEC/staff reports) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced 102 grants totaling $232,709,981 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Since August, TDEC has awarded and announced $634,404,544 in grant funds through ARP programming.

Of the 102 grants announced today, 17 are collaborative grants and 85 are non-collaborative grants, according to a TDEC press release. Collaborative grants involve multiple entities (cities, counties, or water utilities) partnering on projects to work toward a shared purpose. The awards announced today include funding for 132 individual drinking water, wastewater, and/or stormwater infrastructure projects.

The grants announced today are part of the $1 billion non-competitive grant program. The remaining funds ($269 million) will go to state-initiated projects and competitive grants.

Locally, Knox County received a Collaborative Grant, while Roane County and the cities of Jacksboro and Kingston all received Non-Collaborative Grants.

Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the ARP, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects in communities throughout Tennessee. Of the $1.35 billion, approximately $1 billion was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities to address critical systems needs. Those include developing Asset Management Plans, addressing significant non-compliance, updating aging infrastructure, mitigating water loss for drinking water systems, and reducing inflow and infiltration for wastewater systems.

Earlier this year, TDEC announced that the city of Rocky Top will receive $1.38 million, as well as funds transferred from Anderson County, to develop what a press release called “a comprehensive asset management plan and address the critical needs of water loss and excessive infiltration and inflow into its sewer system.” The city will rehabilitate some 33,000 linear feet of sewer lines through a variety of methods, including pipe bursting, cured-in-place pipe lining, open cut repair and manhole lining.

Prior to that, in November of last year, Rocky Top received $630,000 for sewer system improvements through a Community Development Block Grant.

“These grants will address important water infrastructure needs for local communities across Tennessee,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “We look forward to the improvements these projects will bring, and we commend the communities who have gone through the application process.”

“More than ever, infrastructure is critically important to our local communities,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. “This money will allow cities and towns to address deficiencies and make improvements that will pay dividends not just in the present but in the years to come as well. I greatly appreciate the work of the governor and my colleagues on the Fiscal Accountability Group for their work in making sure these funds were spent appropriately and efficiently.”

“We continue experiencing considerable growth across the state, and many of our communities require additional resources to address their evolving needs,” said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “These grants will play a major role in ensuring cities and towns have access to infrastructure solutions that will enable them to continue thriving so Tennessee remains a preferred destination for both businesses and families.”

“We are grateful to the local applicants, and we anticipate excellent results from these grants,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “This shows that Tennessee recognizes the need for improved water infrastructure, and we are grateful for the leadership of Governor Lee and the General Assembly in seeing that communities get this assistance.”

Grants announced on April 26th, 2023

Collaborative Grants Town of Atwood – $815,203 Town of Jasper – $1,363,324 Bradley County – $8,650,011 Town of Kimball – $799,195 Carroll County – $2,224,218 Knox County – $15,166,601 City of Charlotte – $687,212 City of Lakeland – $2,614,797 City of Clarksburg – $669,054 Town of Stanton – $4,024,745 City of Dayton – $3,963,044 Town of Tracy City – $915,194 Dickson County – $ 4,370,769 Washington County – $6,353,535 Hancock County – $3,009,713 City of Waverly – $1,325,000 Jackson County – $3,646,305 Non-Collaborative Grants Town of Alamo – $831,197 City of Kingston – $1,692,595 City of Algood – $722,955 City of La Vergne – $3,494,124 City of Allardt – $611,154 Lawrence County – $5,168,790 Town of Baileyton – $617,833 Lauderdale County – $4,411,275 Town of Bell Buckle – $587,437 City of Lawrenceburg – $2,056,490 City of Belle Meade – $666,588 Town of Linden – $3,820,722 Town of Benton – $737,437 City of Loretto – $739,398 Benton County – $1,481,306 City of Madisonville – $1,085,917 City of Bolivar – $2,550,364 Marion County – $637,500 City of Bradford – $794,015 Marshall County – $3,075,564 City of Brownsville – $2,078,119 City of McEwen – $1,273,527 City of Camden – $2,442,490 City of Middleton – $1,545,363 Town of Carthage – $765,538 City of Milan – $1,729,735 City of Chapel Hill – $969,173 City of Millersville – $955,714 Cocke County – $6,584,513 Town of Monterey – $1,479,719 City of Covington – $1,789,511 City of Morristown – $4,472,852 City of Cowan – $764,654 City of Murfreesboro – $10,115,421 Crockett County – $1,713,706 Town of Oakland – $1,596,587 City of Crossville – $3,549,752 City of Pulaski – $1,751,814 Town of Cumberland City – $859,047 City of Red Bank – $1,619,984 Town of Decatur – $4,159,003 Red Boiling Springs – $748,472 Decatur County – $1,424,739 Roane County – $2,651,889 Town of Dover – $748,283 City of Savannah – $4,714,467 City of Dyersburg – $4,204,446 Scott County – $2,217,776 City of Eagleville – $601,250 City of Scott’s Hill – $2,230,909 City of East Ridge – $2,533,124 Town of Selmer – $6,046,448 Town of Estill Springs – $733,485 Sevier County – $7,128,064 City of Friendship – $1,848,671 City of Sneedville – $777,319 City of Gallatin – $3,926,714 Town of Somerville – $2,259,831 Town of Gates – $664,662 City of South Fulton – $879,957 Gibson County – $3,530,705 City of Sparta – $1,072,232 City of Goodlettsville – $1,909,021 Town of Tennessee Ridge – $1,895,856 Grainger County – $3,949,472 Town of Thompson’s Station – $832,321 City of Grand Junction – $1,827,974 City of Tiptonville – $2,321,792 City of Greenbrier – $1,144,207 Town of Toone – $657,188 Grundy County – $3,909,120 City of Trenton – $1,208,392 Town of Halls – $885,728 Town of Troy – $725,905 Hardin County – $770,850 Town of Vanleer – $599,993 Town of Henning – $708,224 Town of Wartrace – $637,105 Town of Hornbeak – $613,985 City of Waverly – $1,487,920 Town of Hornsby – $592,243 City of Westmoreland – $258,776 Town of Huntsville – $1,268,141 City of Winchester – $1,395,523 Town of Jacksboro – $3,569,953

Here are details of grant recipients in our immediate service area (Anderson, Campbell, Knox, Morgan, and Roane):

Knox County – $15,166,601

Knox County, in collaboration with Knox County Engineering and Public Works, First Utility District of Knox County, Hallsdale Powell Utility District, Knox Chapman Utility District, Knoxville Utilities Board, Luttrell Blaine Corryton Utility District, Northeast Knox Utility District, and West Knox Utility District, will use ARP funds to address critical needs and increase the availability of clean drinking water to rural areas of the county. Projects include the construction of a stormwater pumpstation, sewer rehabilitation, updates to booster stations and raw water intakes, aged water line improvements, and new zone water meters to address water loss.

Town of Jacksboro – $3,569,953

The Town of Jacksboro will use ARP funds to replace approximately 6,700 liner feet of 10-inch force main with a new 16-inch force main and update the three existing pumps in the pump station. These improvements will provide increased capacity for future growth and reduce maintenance costs at the station. ARP funds will also be used to replace undersized lines serving two interstate exits, an industrial park, and households.

City of Kingston – $1,692,595

The City of Kingston will leverage ARP funds, as well as funds transferred from Roane County, to address critical needs and develop an Asset Management Plan. Kingston will make improvements to its drinking water system by developing an Aged Infrastructure Replacement Plan and subsequently implementing distribution system repairs. Kingston will make improvements to its wastewater system by conducting a Sewer System Evaluation Study and making sewer collection system repairs.

Roane County – $2,651,889

Roane County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs for a variety of utilities in the area. Projects include the replacement of a lift station, aged water line replacements, and a force main line evaluation to identify any other necessary updates.