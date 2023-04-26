TDEC announces over $232M in grants for water projects

(TDEC/staff reports) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced 102 grants totaling $232,709,981 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Since August, TDEC has awarded and announced $634,404,544 in grant funds through ARP programming.
Of the 102 grants announced today, 17 are collaborative grants and 85 are non-collaborative grants, according to a TDEC press release. Collaborative grants involve multiple entities (cities, counties, or water utilities) partnering on projects to work toward a shared purpose. The awards announced today include funding for 132 individual drinking water, wastewater, and/or stormwater infrastructure projects.
The grants announced today are part of the $1 billion non-competitive grant program. The remaining funds ($269 million) will go to state-initiated projects and competitive grants.
Locally, Knox County received a Collaborative Grant, while Roane County and the cities of Jacksboro and Kingston all received Non-Collaborative Grants.
Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the ARP, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects in communities throughout Tennessee. Of the $1.35 billion, approximately $1 billion was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities to address critical systems needs. Those include developing Asset Management Plans, addressing significant non-compliance, updating aging infrastructure, mitigating water loss for drinking water systems, and reducing inflow and infiltration for wastewater systems.
Earlier this year, TDEC announced that the city of Rocky Top will receive $1.38 million, as well as funds transferred from Anderson County, to develop what a press release called “a comprehensive asset management plan and address the critical needs of water loss and excessive infiltration and inflow into its sewer system.” The city will rehabilitate some 33,000 linear feet of sewer lines through a variety of methods, including pipe bursting, cured-in-place pipe lining, open cut repair and manhole lining.
Prior to that, in November of last year, Rocky Top received $630,000 for sewer system improvements through a Community Development Block Grant.
“These grants will address important water infrastructure needs for local communities across Tennessee,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “We look forward to the improvements these projects will bring, and we commend the communities who have gone through the application process.”
“More than ever, infrastructure is critically important to our local communities,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. “This money will allow cities and towns to address deficiencies and make improvements that will pay dividends not just in the present but in the years to come as well. I greatly appreciate the work of the governor and my colleagues on the Fiscal Accountability Group for their work in making sure these funds were spent appropriately and efficiently.”
“We continue experiencing considerable growth across the state, and many of our communities require additional resources to address their evolving needs,” said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “These grants will play a major role in ensuring cities and towns have access to infrastructure solutions that will enable them to continue thriving so Tennessee remains a preferred destination for both businesses and families.”
“We are grateful to the local applicants, and we anticipate excellent results from these grants,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “This shows that Tennessee recognizes the need for improved water infrastructure, and we are grateful for the leadership of Governor Lee and the General Assembly in seeing that communities get this assistance.”
Grants announced on April 26th, 2023
|Collaborative Grants
|Town of Atwood – $815,203
|Town of Jasper – $1,363,324
|Bradley County – $8,650,011
|Town of Kimball – $799,195
|Carroll County – $2,224,218
|Knox County – $15,166,601
|City of Charlotte – $687,212
|City of Lakeland – $2,614,797
|City of Clarksburg – $669,054
|Town of Stanton – $4,024,745
|City of Dayton – $3,963,044
|Town of Tracy City – $915,194
|Dickson County – $ 4,370,769
|Washington County – $6,353,535
|Hancock County – $3,009,713
|City of Waverly – $1,325,000
|Jackson County – $3,646,305
|Non-Collaborative Grants
|Town of Alamo – $831,197
|City of Kingston – $1,692,595
|City of Algood – $722,955
|City of La Vergne – $3,494,124
|City of Allardt – $611,154
|Lawrence County – $5,168,790
|Town of Baileyton – $617,833
|Lauderdale County – $4,411,275
|Town of Bell Buckle – $587,437
|City of Lawrenceburg – $2,056,490
|City of Belle Meade – $666,588
|Town of Linden – $3,820,722
|Town of Benton – $737,437
|City of Loretto – $739,398
|Benton County – $1,481,306
|City of Madisonville – $1,085,917
|City of Bolivar – $2,550,364
|Marion County – $637,500
|City of Bradford – $794,015
|Marshall County – $3,075,564
|City of Brownsville – $2,078,119
|City of McEwen – $1,273,527
|City of Camden – $2,442,490
|City of Middleton – $1,545,363
|Town of Carthage – $765,538
|City of Milan – $1,729,735
|City of Chapel Hill – $969,173
|City of Millersville – $955,714
|Cocke County – $6,584,513
|Town of Monterey – $1,479,719
|City of Covington – $1,789,511
|City of Morristown – $4,472,852
|City of Cowan – $764,654
|City of Murfreesboro – $10,115,421
|Crockett County – $1,713,706
|Town of Oakland – $1,596,587
|City of Crossville – $3,549,752
|City of Pulaski – $1,751,814
|Town of Cumberland City – $859,047
|City of Red Bank – $1,619,984
|Town of Decatur – $4,159,003
|Red Boiling Springs – $748,472
|Decatur County – $1,424,739
|Roane County – $2,651,889
|Town of Dover – $748,283
|City of Savannah – $4,714,467
|City of Dyersburg – $4,204,446
|Scott County – $2,217,776
|City of Eagleville – $601,250
|City of Scott’s Hill – $2,230,909
|City of East Ridge – $2,533,124
|Town of Selmer – $6,046,448
|Town of Estill Springs – $733,485
|Sevier County – $7,128,064
|City of Friendship – $1,848,671
|City of Sneedville – $777,319
|City of Gallatin – $3,926,714
|Town of Somerville – $2,259,831
|Town of Gates – $664,662
|City of South Fulton – $879,957
|Gibson County – $3,530,705
|City of Sparta – $1,072,232
|City of Goodlettsville – $1,909,021
|Town of Tennessee Ridge – $1,895,856
|Grainger County – $3,949,472
|Town of Thompson’s Station – $832,321
|City of Grand Junction – $1,827,974
|City of Tiptonville – $2,321,792
|City of Greenbrier – $1,144,207
|Town of Toone – $657,188
|Grundy County – $3,909,120
|City of Trenton – $1,208,392
|Town of Halls – $885,728
|Town of Troy – $725,905
|Hardin County – $770,850
|Town of Vanleer – $599,993
|Town of Henning – $708,224
|Town of Wartrace – $637,105
|Town of Hornbeak – $613,985
|City of Waverly – $1,487,920
|Town of Hornsby – $592,243
|City of Westmoreland – $258,776
|Town of Huntsville – $1,268,141
|City of Winchester – $1,395,523
|Town of Jacksboro – $3,569,953
Here are details of grant recipients in our immediate service area (Anderson, Campbell, Knox, Morgan, and Roane):
Knox County – $15,166,601
- Knox County, in collaboration with Knox County Engineering and Public Works, First Utility District of Knox County, Hallsdale Powell Utility District, Knox Chapman Utility District, Knoxville Utilities Board, Luttrell Blaine Corryton Utility District, Northeast Knox Utility District, and West Knox Utility District, will use ARP funds to address critical needs and increase the availability of clean drinking water to rural areas of the county. Projects include the construction of a stormwater pumpstation, sewer rehabilitation, updates to booster stations and raw water intakes, aged water line improvements, and new zone water meters to address water loss.
Town of Jacksboro – $3,569,953
- The Town of Jacksboro will use ARP funds to replace approximately 6,700 liner feet of 10-inch force main with a new 16-inch force main and update the three existing pumps in the pump station. These improvements will provide increased capacity for future growth and reduce maintenance costs at the station. ARP funds will also be used to replace undersized lines serving two interstate exits, an industrial park, and households.
City of Kingston – $1,692,595
- The City of Kingston will leverage ARP funds, as well as funds transferred from Roane County, to address critical needs and develop an Asset Management Plan. Kingston will make improvements to its drinking water system by developing an Aged Infrastructure Replacement Plan and subsequently implementing distribution system repairs. Kingston will make improvements to its wastewater system by conducting a Sewer System Evaluation Study and making sewer collection system repairs.
Roane County – $2,651,889
- Roane County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs for a variety of utilities in the area. Projects include the replacement of a lift station, aged water line replacements, and a force main line evaluation to identify any other necessary updates.