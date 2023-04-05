TBI: Scott County man arrested on rape charges

Tuesday, the TBI announced the arrest of an Oneida man on rape charges.

In a release, TBI says that on Monday, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, agents began investigating allegations of rape that occurred in Scott County.

During the course of the investigation, agents say they developed information that 38-year-old Tommy Duncan was responsible for raping an unnamed female victim on at least four different occasions.

That evening, Duncan was arrested by TBI agents and charged with four counts of rape.

He was transported to the Campbell County Jail, where he was booked on bonds totaling $150,000.