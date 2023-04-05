Tommy Duncan (TBI photo)

TBI: Scott County man arrested on rape charges

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 52 Views

Tuesday, the TBI announced the arrest of an Oneida man on rape charges.

In a release, TBI says that on Monday, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, agents began investigating allegations of rape that occurred in Scott County.

During the course of the investigation, agents say they developed information that 38-year-old Tommy Duncan was responsible for raping an unnamed female victim on at least four different occasions.

That evening, Duncan was arrested by TBI agents and charged with four counts of rape.

He was transported to the Campbell County Jail, where he was booked on bonds totaling $150,000.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

AAA: Gas prices up eight cents

(AAA) Gas prices across the state moved more expensive again this week, rising a total …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.