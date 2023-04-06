TBI: One adult, one juvenile killed in overnight fire

Two people, an adult and a juvenile, were killed in an overnight house fire in Anderson County.

The Rocky Top Fire Department said in a social media post that has since been removed that, at around 11:30 pm, they responded to a mutual aid request from the Medford Volunteer Fire Department as they battled a residential fire on Ponderosa Lane. After the fire was contained, firefighters say they found the bodies of two people inside. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office told WYSH Thursday morning that the victims were an adult and a child, but officials did not release their ages, genders or any other identifying information, pending the notification of next of kin.

In a response to a request for information from the TBI, agency spokesperson Leslie Earhart indicated the investigation was in its very early stages, but confirmed that the TBI is “working alongside” the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the cause of the fire.

Here is Earhart’s full statement to WYSH:

“TBI special agents are working alongside the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a fire that occurred late Wednesday evening at a home in the 100 block of Ponderosa Lane in Rocky Top.

One adult and one juvenile were found deceased inside the home. At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing.”

As we learn more about Wednesday’s tragic fire, we will pass it along to you on the air and online.