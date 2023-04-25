TBI investigating inmate death at Roane County Jail

According to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, the TBI is investigating the death of an inmate at the county jail.

In a press release, officials say that 51-year-old Timothy James Teasley died while in custody late Monday afternoon.

The release states that the DA’s office and TBI were both contacted and that the TBI is in charge of the investigation, as is standard procedure.

Teasley’s body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy.

No other information has been made available at this time.