Spring Open House this weekend at Historic David Hall Cabins

This weekend, the community is invited to “take a step back in time” as the Historic David Hall Cabins will host their Spring Open House.

The Open House will be held Saturday, April 29th and Sunday, April 30th, from 9 am to 6 pm each day at the cabins, located at 830 Old Edgemoor Lane in Claxton. This is the home of Revolutionary War soldier David Hall, who ran a tavern and an inn at the location. He and his family are buried in a cemetery just a few hundred feet from the cabin.

There will be live demonstrations of blacksmithing, leather working and soap making as well as Revolutionary and Civil War re-enactors, and live bluegrass and gospel music both days. There will also be a host of historical documents, photos and artifacts on display and food and drink will be available for purchase.

Admission is free but donations to benefit the David Hall Cabin Restoration Fund would be gratefully accepted.

Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor seating while you enjoy this piece of history in our own backyard.

For more information or directions, call Harry or Libby Bumgardner at 865-945-3807.