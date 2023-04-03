Shelby Jean Campbell age 84, of Lake City

Shelby Jean Campbell age 84, of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at St. Thomas River Park Hospital in McMinnville. She was born on May 15, 1938 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Graham Boggs and Billie Nelson Boggs. Shelby was of the Baptist faith and a member of Main Street Baptist Church.  She loved painting scenery, landscapes, and floral arrangements, and she was a member of the Women Democratic party. Shelby is preceded in death by her parents Graham & Billie Boggs, brothers C.W. Boggs & wife Jane Boggs, Gerald Boggs, and Husband of 62 years William “Bill” Campbell.  She is survived by:

Son              William Campbell & Marlene      McMinnville, TN

Daughter      Kim Morgan &  John                  Port Richey, FL

sister            Helen Taylor & Bob Flowers

A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5:00PM – 8:00PM, Monday, April 3, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 1:00PM, Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. 

Interment: To follow funeral service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee. 

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

