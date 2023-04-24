RSCC accepting applications for state’s only accredited vision care program

(RSCC) The only accredited Vision Care Technology program in the State of Tennessee is accepting applications until May 15. Roane State students admitted into this cohort would begin coursework in Fall 2023.

Vision Care Technology (VCT) is offered exclusively at Roane State Community College. Students who obtain their associate degree through the program have a very high level of success securing a job in the field. During most of the past year, the job placement rate for RSCC vision care graduates was 100%.

The program occupies a portion of the second floor of the Yager Building on Roane State’s flagship Roane County campus. Vision Care Technology can enroll up to 24 students and spots are currently available.

“Keeping our classes and labs small means each student can receive one-on-one attention from their instructors and get to know their classmates on a first-name basis,” explained Hali Gibson, the college’s Vision Care Technology program director. “Everyone in the program has an opportunity to shine.”

One of the hallmarks of the VCT program, the Roane State Vision Clinic, teaches students to read prescriptions for eyeglasses and assist with choosing and fitting frames for patients. The clinic serves a dual purpose by giving students hands-on experience while delivering an essential service to the campus community at a reduced cost.

The spring clinic wrapped up in early April but will reopen during the fall semester. A recent prescription from an eye doctor (less than one year old) is all that is required to get started. Hundreds of options are available, including sunglasses, children’s glasses, computer glasses, and other specialty frames. A variety of coatings and types of lenses are also offered.

The deadline for students to apply for the Vision Care Technology program is Monday, May 15, 2023. More information about the program is available online at roanestate.edu/visioncare.