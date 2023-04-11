Ronald Edward Parks, 72, of Clinton

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 35 Views

On Sunday, April 9th Ronald Edward Parks of Clinton, TN passed away at the age of 72. He was born in Lake City, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his wife Katha Parks, his father, James Parks, and his brother, Gary Parks.        

He is survived by his mother Willie Parks, his children, Rita, Frankie, Renee (Roger), Mark (Deb), Angie (Lyle), and Susan, ten grandkids, and twenty great-grandkids. While Ronald will be missed by his family, we are thankful he is at peace.
Ronald’s graveside service will be at Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 11:00AM with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clinch River Baptist Church. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Kathleen “Kat” Campbell, age 89, of Kingston

Kathleen “Kat” Campbell, age 89, of Kingston went home to be with the Lord Wednesday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.