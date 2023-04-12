Roane State selected for inaugural Community Vibrancy Cohort with ATD

(RSCC) Roane State has been selected for the inaugural Community Vibrancy Cohort with Achieving the Dream (ATD), a nationwide network of colleges committed to closing achievement gaps and accelerating student success.

ATD announced the Community Vibrancy Cohort on April 5 with a total of 17 Network colleges chosen to participate. As part of the project, Roane State and the other selected colleges will be testing new tools and training materials intended to help address inequities on their campus and in their communities.

“Roane State measures its institutional success by the success of its students, and participation in this project will provide an exceptional opportunity to work with community partners to enhance not only the lives of our students and their families, but also the communities in which they live,” said Karen Brunner, Roane State’s vice president of institutional effectiveness.

Projected cohort results include:

Enhanced understanding about the importance of workforce outcomes and economic/social mobility.

Enhanced knowledge about the impact and importance for creating equitable and economically vibrant communities.

Increased use of next generation metrics to inform planning and strategic action.

A suite of useful tools and resources for all ATD Network colleges (which are carefully vetted via this project).

“The ability to think bigger and act urgently is central to community colleges creating more economically vibrant communities,” ATD’s statement about the cohort read. “It starts with colleges seeing and understanding local communities in new ways, which can collectively lead to upward mobility and help communities flourish and thrive economically.”

To help institutions build their capacity to enact change at this level, ATD put the Community Vibrancy Cohort together with generous support from Ascendium Education Group and Crimsonbridge Foundation. The tools and materials being tested by the colleges will attempt to provide data to assess market potential amongst opportunity populations, track the right institutional metrics and monitor both workforce outcomes and community vibrancy metrics.

The project will last approximately one year and culminate in a sharing event at DREAM 2024, ATD’s annual conference.

Additional information and a complete list of the ATD network colleges selected to pilot this work are available online at achievingthedream.org/community-vibrancy-cohort.