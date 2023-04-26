Roane County Schools: Student at RCHS killed in Tuesday accident

Jim Harris

A student at Roane County High School, often called “Kingston High School,” died Tuesday night following a traffic accident near the Swan Pond community, according to a post from the school system on social media. No information has been released about the circumstances surrounding the accident, but the post indicates “several” students were involved, identifying the student who perished as Blazer Beaumia.

The post read as follows: “There was an accident last night that involved several of our Roane County High School students. We are saddened to report that Blazer Beaumia passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Student support and area pastors will be available to speak with students, faculty, and staff at the school.”

