Richard Shawn Green, age 37, of Oliver Springs

Richard Shawn Green, age 37, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away April 10, 2023 at his home.

He is proceeded in death by his father; Matthew F. Green, granddad and grandma; Verdon and Barbara Green, granddad and grandma; Hence and Louella Mitchell.

He is survived by his mother; Debbie Mitchell Green of Oliver Springs, brother; Matthew N. Green (Crystal Rice), nephews; Matthew A. Green and Andrew Q. Green of Harriman, aunts; Barbara Tucker of Oliver Springs, and Liz Mitchell of Oak Ridge, cousins; Melissa Swisher (Searle) of Oliver Springs, Monica Ellis (Luke) of Kingston, Timothy Collins of Oliver Springs, Ciera Swisher of Oliver Springs, uncles; James Green of Westel, Dennis Mitchell of Arlington, TX, Gary Mitchell of Claxton, special friends; Corey Wilson of Oak Ridge, Matt Mountain of Oliver Springs, and Monica Ellis (also his cousin) of Kingston.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 2:00pm at East Fork Cemetery in Oak Ridge with Bruce Holt officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral is honored to serve the Green family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

