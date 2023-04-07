Richard Gene Powlus, age 85, of Lenoir City

Richard Gene Powlus, age 85, a resident of Lenoir City, TN, passed away on April 4, 2023 at Fort Loudon Medical Center.

Mr. Powlus was born June 30, 1937 in Atlanta, GA. He lived in Pinellas Park, FL throughout his childhood. Richard served his country in the United States Air Force for 8 years during the Vietnam War. He preached the Gospel for over 50 years, most of those years being at the Oliver Springs Church of Christ. Richard taught 8th grade at Oliver Springs Elementary School and Roane State for a combined 20 years. He was a graduate of E. TN. School of Preaching and Missions and TN Tech University. Mr. Powlus performed many weddings and funerals for former students, family members, and church members.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Marlin E. Powlus and Mildred Theresa Dey Powlus, a brother; Eckley M. Powlus, by sisters; Lois Powlus Jeffcoat, Janet Powlus Fox, and Shirley Powlus Sander.

Mr. Powlus is survived by his wife of 58 years; Patricia Leigh Campbell Powlus, son; Jimmy Stephen Powlus and wife Sharon of Columbia, TN, daughters; Jennifer Leigh Lawson and husband Fred of Lenoir City, GiGi Dawn Betsill of Colorado Springs, CO, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister; Ethel Powlus Province, and by nieces, nephews, extended family and many special friends.

Pallbearers will be: Jimmy Stephen Powlus, son, Richard Stephen Powlus, grandson, Landon Dickerson, husband of granddaughter Dr. Alyssa Beth Dickerson, Christopher Lee Lawson, grandson, Eric Andrew Lawson, grandson, Tyler Edmonds Lawson, grandson.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at the Oliver Springs Church of Christ with a funeral service to begin at 1:00pm with Robbie Underwood, Steve Riley and Roger Carter officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City. Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Powlus family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com