Rhodelia Henegar Taylor , age 94, departed this life on Good Friday, April 7, 2023 to meet Jesus and be reunited with her many loved ones. Preceded in death was the love of her life, Harry L. Taylor, son, Thomas Taylor. Her parents Vernon and Laura Henegar. Brothers and sisters, Lloyd , Charles, James, Edward ‘Eddie’ Henegar. Thelma Sellars, Hazel Elrod Barnes, Dorothy Lawson Dodson, And Margie Massengill. And a whole host of other relatives! She is survived by her daughter Patricia Taylor and Denny Dennison , Judith Taylor; son, Bill and Brenda Taylor., daughter in law, Joan Taylor Hawkins. Grand children, Shawn and Kathy Dennison, Micah and Kim Dennison, Andrea Taylor and Scott Floyd, Nikki Taylor Garrison, Cassidy Taylor. Great grandchildren Drew and Shelby Stooksbury, Jamie Woodward, Dr. Michael and Matthew Dennison, Karlie and Justin Harrell, Mary and Adam Lambert , Lexie and Nick Floyd, Norah and Cara Dennison, Great Great Grandchildren are Avery Mae Stooksbury, Bennett and Canyon Harrell! Rhodelia was known to many as the “Hardees Lady” from being a hostess in her semi retirement. She served on the board of Trumpets of Judah Global Ministries until her death. She had been fir many years a member of the Eastern Star Lodge. She was a blue-ribbon horse show winner in her older years, enjoyed her church, fishing, cooking, and the antics of her grands, great grand an great great grandchildren. She was very active in her latter years enjoying life until her departure. Most importantly she served the Lord from a very young age and never lost confidence in Jesus and His Word ! She was an encourager to others always! Many thanks goes to her private nurses, Kendyl, Sandra, and Robin. Also others who served her before!! We will see you soon, Mom!

Graveside Service: 1:00PM, Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.