Resources available for students, parents in advance of TCAP testing

(Tennessee Dept. of Education) This month, the Tennessee Department of Education is promoting the annual Tennessee Comprehensive Assessments Program (TCAP), which is being administered to students in grades 3-8 from April 17 – May 5, to ensure students can show what they know and families have resources on how best to support and prepare their students for test day.

Students in schools across the state will take state summative assessments in general education subject areas—including English language arts (ELA), math, science, and social studies— to collect valuable data to inform strategic decision-making on how to best support Tennessee students.

“The TCAP assessment is an essential measure to give parents and educators a big-picture perspective about how their student is progressing, including a closer look at each student’s strengths and growth opportunities,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Parents are a child’s first teacher, and the data gained from this test empowers all those in a student’s life to learn how to set them up for success.”

Annual TCAP assessments are an important part of Tennessee’s public education system and are intended to inform a wide variety of conversations about how well Tennessee is preparing students now and into the future. These assessments serve multiple purposes for parents and families, educators, and elected officials in the state, including:

Provides feedback about students’ academic progress and how it aligns with what students are expected to know at the end of each grade

Gives families and teachers a high-level perspective about how a student is progressing compared to peers across the district and state, including a student’s strengths and growth opportunities

Builds confidence and transparency about students’ readiness for postsecondary opportunities and the workforce among Tennessee colleges, universities, and employers

Helps educators strengthen classroom instruction and activities

Highlights exemplar districts and schools to learn from across the state

Over the past two years, Tennessee has released hundreds of free and optional assessment resources to support educators in helping prepare students for testing with a statewide formative platform, Schoolnet . The 2023 release of TCAP items is now available on Schoolnet for multiple subject areas and includes a total of 287 previously operational assessment items.

Developing students’ confidence for test-taking will not only help them feel comfortable with state-, district-, and classroom-assessments, it will also prepare them for success in their postsecondary education and future careers. Test-taking preparation for students and families can involve developing healthy sleep, eating, and exercise habits ahead of testing.

Starting in the 2022-23 school year , if a 3rd grade student scores “below” or “approaching” proficiency on the ELA section of the TCAP this spring, the student is eligible to receive important learning supports from their school for free to ensure they are ready to move on to the 4th grade, including summer learning camps and high-dosage, low-ratio tutoring.

Additionally, schools track the progress of 3rd grade students’ reading comprehension based off their performance on universal reading screeners, which are administered three times a year. The department also provides a variety of at-home resources for parents to support their child’s reading development, including Decodables and more on Best for All Central . Click here for additional learning acceleration resources.