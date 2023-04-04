Reminder: “Voices and Votes” at GMCC through May 7

A traveling Smithsonian exhibit has arrived at Green McAdoo Cultural Center . “Voices and Votes” will be on display at the cultural center until May 7, 2023.

Exhibit sections explore the origins of American democracy, the struggles to obtain and keep the vote, the machinery of democracy, the right to petition and protest beyond the ballot and the rights and responsibilities of citizens.

The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Museum Director Adam Velk will join us on “Ask Your Neighbor” Wednesday, April 5th at 10:15 am on WYSH and BBB-TV.