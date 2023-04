The Anderson County Commission will hold a special called meeting tonight (Thursday, April 27th) at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

There are five items on the agenda, four of which pertain to issues involving lawsuits, while the fifth order of business is acceptance of an unspecified resignation, reportedly that of a county commissioner.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the Anderson County Solid Waste Committee that had been scheduled for this afternoon at 4 pm, has been canceled.