RAM to hold one-day clinic in Hancock County

(RAM) Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, one-day clinic on April 22. RAM will be set up at the Sneedville Baptist Church, located at 1359 Main Street, Sneedville, TN 37869 for one day only. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot is located at Hancock County Elementary School, 373 Wahoo Road. It will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, April 21, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Buses will transport patients to the clinic location from the Elementary School. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/6eXN6slXE.

Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site and general medical exams.