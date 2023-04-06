Phoro submitted

Popular Cybersecurity Summer Camp returns in 2023

(RSCC press release) Roane State Community College and Y-12 National Security Complex are announcing the return of Cybersecurity Summer Camp for 2023.

Two sessions will be held this year, one in mid-June for high-school-aged students and another in July for middle-school-aged students. Registration will be available beginning Friday, April 7.

Roane State partnered with Y-12 in this effort to inspire the next-generation workforce and help develop talents that can be used to protect our nation’s most valuable information.

During the camp, students learn about digital forensics, IP scanning, data reconnaissance, and many other topics – all key components of Y-12’s best-in-class cybersecurity program. Additionally, campers will focus on network visualization, mapping, and simulation.

2023 camp dates are as follows:

  • Session 1 (grades 9-12): June 5-8, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Session 2 (grades 6-8): July 10-13, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Previous camps have attracted dozens of students eager to sharpen their cyber skills. Thanks to positive feedback received about the remote option offered the last three years, the camp will continue to be held virtually. This means no travel will be required, so families and students from across the area can participate more easily.

Registration is $25 per camper and will cover the cost of a camp t-shirt. Parents may register students online at roanestate.edu/cybercamp when the registration window opens at 9 a.m. ET on April 7, 2023. Space is limited for both sessions and spots are expected to fill quickly.

Questions about the camp can be directed to Sonya Parker, Roane State Community College Workforce Training Manager, by emailing parkers@roanestate.edu or calling (865) 481-2031.

