‘Paws For a Cause’ set for Saturday

This Saturday, April 29th, the third annual “Paws For A Cause Pet Expo 2023” will be held from 10 am to 3 pm Clinton’s Carden Farm Dog Park at 401 Riverview Drive.

This is a fundraising event for Anderson County Animal Rescue Foundation (AC ARF) but organizers say, “more importantly, [it’s] an opportunity to get the word out about regional shelters and rescues, the importance and availability of spay/neuter/vaccination programs, and provide outreach for our community.”

All funds raised will be used for veterinary care, pet food and other assistance for animals in our community, according to an ARF press release.

Among the activities taking place during Paws For A Cause” include:

educational K9 demonstrations;

onsite adoptions from East Tennessee shelters and rescues;

over 55 local vendors;

food trucks;

and a silent auction with 50 plus items.

The Anderson County Animal Rescue Foundation, the city of Clinton and presenting sponsor, Radio Systems Corporation have joined together to provide what they hope will be a day “packed full of fun for the entire family (both 2-legged and 4-legged),” with a little education about pet welfare along the way.

Anderson County Animal Rescue Foundation (AC ARF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to helping pets and owners in the Anderson County community. According to their mission statement, they “strive to help keep pets at home where they belong, and out of the shelter, by helping those in need in our community.”