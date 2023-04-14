Patricia (Pat) L. Foust of Andersonville

Patricia (Pat) L. Foust of Andersonville, Tn. entered eternal rest on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 after a very brave and courageous battle with cancer.  Pat never let her faith waiver, she loved reading the Bible and her favorite verses: Psalms 23 and Psalms 91. She passed away peacefully at her home.

Pat was a proud Navy kid and traveled with her parents A.E. and Polly Disney and especially loved her time in Florida and New Mexico. Pat married Carl E. Foust and they raised five children together. After raising her children Pat had many hobbies including decorating, refinishing furniture, gardening and working puzzles with her best friend of fifty years Margie Thomas. Pat was a loving person who was always there to help anyone in need. She was a “second mom” to many. She spent 25 years working as a CNA and brought joy to many patients.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Carl Foust; daughters, Donna Hunsucker and Julie Rickey; grandson, Patrick Foust; brother Bill Disney and sister-in-law Carol Disney; brother-in-law Kenneth Foust and sister-in-law Barbara Foust. She is survived by her daughters; Carla Foust of Andersonville, Tn. and Cathy Miller and husband Bill of Norris, Tn.; son Edward Foust and wife Angela of Andersonville, Tn.; grandchildren, Carle Hunsucker, Polly Rickey and Cole Miller; great-grandsons,  Deven Rickey and Edward Foust; sister-in-law Jeanette Miller and husband J.R. and nephews, Scotty Foust, Paul Foust and Ken Miller that she all held dear.

Special thanks to her caregivers, daughter Carla who never left her side and best friend Margie Thomas who provided love and friendship for many years. The Covenant Hospice team, she appreciated each of them, Lisa, Gwen and especially Marcy whom she grew to love.

At Pat’s request there will be no funeral service. A graveside service will be held at Norris Memorial Gardens at a date to be determined.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tn. is serving the family of Patricia “Pat” Foust.

