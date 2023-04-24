ORNL FCU announces Summer Sessions lineup

(ORNL FCU press release) ORNL Federal Credit Union has announced the lineup for its annual Summer Sessions concert series in Oak Ridge and Kingston. This year’s free concert series will again feature bluegrass and Americana bands from throughout the region, a press release said.

Summer Sessions is open to the public and will kick off in May and continue through August. Concerts will be held at the pavilion in Alvin K. Bissell Park in Oak Ridge and at The Amphitheater at Fort Southwest Point in Kingston.

Here is the lineup:

  • May 13 in Kingston: Hackensaw Boys, The Larry Keel Experience
  • June 10 in Oak Ridge: Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Tim O’Brien
  • July 8 in Oak Ridge: Yarn, Sam Bush
  • August 12 in Oak Ridge: FERD, The Tillers, Hogslop String Band, and Sierra Hull

A.K. Bissell Park is located at 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. The Kingston venue is located at 1225 South Kentucky Street.

All concerts in Oak Ridge and Kingston are free to the public and will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., the press release said.

“The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and join their friends and family for an evening of free Americana roots music,” the press release said. “Local food truck vendors will also be on-site serving delicious treats and drinks.”

You can stay informed about performances and weather-related cancellations by following this Facebook page or visiting ornlfcu.com/summer-sessions.

