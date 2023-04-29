ORCA summer swim tryouts announced

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 19 Views

The Oak Ridge City Aquatics (ORCA) program is currently accepting new swimmers for the 2023 summer session. Tryouts will be held Tuesday, May 16, and Thursday, May 18, from 4 to 5 pm for new swimmers.

The program is scheduled to begin June 5 and will run through July 29. Practices are held Monday through Thursday with morning and evening times available.

Children signing up for ORCA must be at least 6 years old. Teens under the age of 18 are also welcome. The only prerequisite is the ability to swim at least 50 yards freestyle unassisted.

Swim team registration is available online at https://oakridgecityaquatics.swimtopia.com/ or at the Civic Center front desk. The swim team fee is $180 and includes a suit, swim cap and T-shirt.

For more information on aquatics programs and facilities, contact the Oak Ridge Recreation and

Parks Department at (865) 425-3450 or visit www.orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Local Sports Update 4/26

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE SCOREBOARD, TUESDAY 4/25/23 HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL Halls 5 Clinton 3 Lenoir City …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.