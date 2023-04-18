OR Council special meeting agenda halved

The Oak Ridge City Council will hold a special called meeting tonight (Tuesday, April 18th) to award a contract to construct a waterline bypass for the city’s water plant.

Originally, the meeting was called at the request of City Manager Mark Watson to consider bids on two projects, the waterline bypass and a second project to replace the roof at the Scarboro Community Center, however the Scarboro project did not receive any bids so there is no contract to award. That project will be put back out for bid.

Council members will consider the bid from Morgan Contracting out of Knoxville recommended by Watson. Their bid was $334,000 and the contract that will be considered this evening would also include a 10% “contingency amount” to address any unforeseen circumstances, bringing the contract’s value up to no higher than $367,400.

The special called session will be held at 6 pm in the Municipal Building Courtroom at 200 South Tulane Avenue. The agenda for the April 18, 2023 City Council Special meeting is published on the City’s temporary website, www.oakridgetn.gov.