‘Operation Egg Hunt’ targets sex offender registry violators

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 118 Views

According to a press release, a multi-agency sex offender registry compliance operation concluded this week with the check of more than 70 registered sex offenders.

During the operation, dubbed “Operation Egg Hunt,” compliance checks were conducted on more than 70 registered sex offenders. Law enforcement teams made contact with 72 of those offenders. Of those where contact was made, 68 were found to be in compliance.

Four men were arrested for being in violation of the sex offender registry and booked into the Anderson County Jail, identified as 42-year-old Eric Bedwell, 49-year-old Corey Hutchinson, 27-year-old Brandon Labelle, and 30-year-old Cameron Richardson.

“Making sure registered sex offenders in Anderson County are in compliance and following the rules set forth by the courts as a result of their conviction is critical,” said Sheriff Russell Barker in a press release also shared to the ACSO Facebook page. “It’s important that these offenders know we are always watching and will hold them accountable if they fail to comply.”

The operation spanned four days this week and wrapped up Thursday. The sweep was conducted by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Oak Ridge Police Department, with the assistance of the TBI’s Sex Offender Registry Unit and the US Marshals Service.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TDMHSAS applauds FDA ruling on over-the-counter Narcan

(TDMHSAS press release) The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) applauds …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.